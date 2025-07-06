403
India Voices Concern Over US Tariff Bill
(MENAFN) India has raised apprehensions with the United States regarding a proposed piece of legislation that would introduce a steep 500 percent tariff on nations conducting trade with Russia.
Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar conveyed this concern during his visit to Washington, where he attended a meeting of foreign ministers from the Quad alliance—comprising India, Japan, the United States, and Australia.
Jaishankar emphasized that India, which remains a significant purchaser of Russian crude oil, is closely monitoring the consequences such a bill could have.
“Regarding Senator Lindsey Graham’s bill, any development which is happening in the US Congress is of interest to us if it impacts our interest or could impact our interest,” he remarked during a press interaction.
He further noted, “I think our concerns and our interests in energy security have been made conversant to him. So, we will then have to cross that bridge when we come to it, if we come to it.”
This legislative proposal is part of a larger strategy aimed at increasing pressure on Russia, particularly in light of the persistent hostilities linked to the Ukraine crisis.
Senator Graham has asserted that it “will be a tool in (US President Donald Trump’s) toolbox to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the table.”
