Ukrainian MP declares US is no longer our ‘ally’
(MENAFN) Ukrainian lawmakers have expressed deep frustration over the United States' decision to scale back military aid, with some declaring that Washington can no longer be considered an ally. The backlash follows the suspension of key weapons shipments to Kiev under President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, which prioritizes U.S. defense needs.
According to U.S. envoy to NATO Matthew Whitaker, the halted aid includes vital air defense systems, missiles, and artillery shells, although full details remain undisclosed. The move has sparked outrage among Ukrainian officials.
“The United States is no longer our ally,” Ukrainian MP Mariana Bezuglaya declared on social media. She referenced a previous post in which she had profanely criticized President Trump, saying it now seemed even more justified.
Though Ukraine has long relied on American military and financial support, no formal alliance or NATO-style security guarantees exist between the two nations.
Fellow lawmaker Solomiya Bobrovskaya echoed the disappointment, telling The New York Times that Ukraine is “no longer a priority” in U.S. foreign policy. She acknowledged that Trump’s bluntness on the issue at least offered clarity to Ukrainians.
In response to the aid freeze, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. chargé d’affaires John Ginkel to stress the urgency of continuing defense shipments and warn against delays.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky met with Trump at last week’s NATO summit in The Hague, urging him to provide more Patriot missile systems. Trump, however, declined to commit, citing U.S. and Israeli needs.
Moscow has repeatedly denounced Western arms transfers to Ukraine, arguing that they only prolong the conflict and lead to unnecessary casualties. Russian officials claim that Western nations are pushing Kiev into a futile war effort aimed at achieving an unrealistic strategic defeat of Russia.
President Vladimir Putin stated last month that Russia now holds the strategic advantage along the front lines. Following a Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region in March 2025, Russian forces launched a counteroffensive into Ukraine’s Sumy Region, aiming to establish a buffer zone to protect Russian border areas and restore civilian stability.
