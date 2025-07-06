403
39 Irregular Migrants Rescued Off Libyan Coast
A total of 39 irregular migrants of various nationalities were rescued at the eastern coast of Tripoli, the Libyan Ministry of Interior announced.
In a statement, the ministry explained that the rescue operation was carried out by the Wadi Ghan (P-301) boat, noting that the migrants were transported to the Al-Shaab Tripoli sea port, affiliated with the administration's branch in Tripoli.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the necessary legal measures had been taken against the migrants, who were handed over to the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency, as appropriate.
According to the International Organization for Migration, 2,475 people were killed or missing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe in 2024, most of them on the Central Mediterranean route, one of the world's most dangerous migration routes.
Since the beginning of 2025, approximately 500 people have been killed or missing on the same route.
