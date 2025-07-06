403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hamas declares its willingness to ‘complete end to the war’
(MENAFN) The Palestinian militant group Hamas has expressed willingness to accept a deal that would bring a complete end to the war in Gaza, according to the Associated Press. Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said the group is ready to consider any initiative that clearly leads to a full cessation of hostilities, though it stopped short of fully endorsing a U.S.-proposed 60-day ceasefire.
The proposal, backed by Washington, includes a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, increased humanitarian aid, and mediated talks to end the conflict. Israeli officials have indicated they are not formally committing to a full ceasefire under the current plan.
Hamas confirmed receipt of the proposal and said it is working to close differences to return to negotiations. A Hamas delegation is expected to meet with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo soon.
The group has also offered to release about 50 remaining hostages in exchange for Israel’s full withdrawal and a permanent end to the war—terms Israel has rejected. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that Hamas must surrender, disarm, and leave Gaza, conditions Hamas refuses to accept.
The conflict, now entering its 22nd month, has devastated Gaza, with over 57,000 deaths reported by the Hamas-run health ministry. The war began with a Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed approximately 1,200 people and resulted in 250 hostages taken by the group.
The proposal, backed by Washington, includes a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, increased humanitarian aid, and mediated talks to end the conflict. Israeli officials have indicated they are not formally committing to a full ceasefire under the current plan.
Hamas confirmed receipt of the proposal and said it is working to close differences to return to negotiations. A Hamas delegation is expected to meet with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo soon.
The group has also offered to release about 50 remaining hostages in exchange for Israel’s full withdrawal and a permanent end to the war—terms Israel has rejected. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that Hamas must surrender, disarm, and leave Gaza, conditions Hamas refuses to accept.
The conflict, now entering its 22nd month, has devastated Gaza, with over 57,000 deaths reported by the Hamas-run health ministry. The war began with a Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed approximately 1,200 people and resulted in 250 hostages taken by the group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment