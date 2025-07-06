403
Protesters demand Dutch company to “cut all ties with the apartheid state of Israel”
(MENAFN) In the Dutch town of Papendrecht, demonstrators gathered on Friday to oppose the export of F-35 fighter jet components by the local firm GKN Fokker, which are used by the Israeli military in its ongoing genocide in Gaza. The crowd, composed of Dutch citizens, marched from Markt Square to the GKN Fokker factory and the GKN Aerospace headquarters, carrying banners stating, “We are all Palestinians” and “Cut all ties with the apartheid state of Israel.”
Protesters voiced their anger with chants like “Fokker, stop supporting genocide,” “Shame on you, Fokker—your hands are bloody,” “Free Palestine,” and “Death to the Israeli army,” accusing the company of enabling the genocide in Gaza.
Organizers referenced a 2023 Dutch court ruling that had ordered the suspension of F-35 parts exports to Israel, on the grounds that the use of these jets in Gaza violated international humanitarian law. However, the group alleged that GKN Fokker has continued to send parts to Israel via indirect means, implicating the company in alleged war crimes.
Despite numerous international demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has continued its 5th genocide in Gaza, resulting in over 57,300 Palestinian deaths—predominantly women and children—since October 2023. Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the conflict. Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.
