Philipsen Wins Nervy Tour De France Opener

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Lille: There were mixed fortunes for the thousands of Belgian fans who poured over the border for the opening stage of the Tour de France yesterday as Jasper Philipsen won, but star rider Remco Evenepoel lost valuable time.

Philipsen took the yellow jersey in a frantic sprint finish at the northern city of Lille, while double Olympic champion Evenepoel was trapped in a second group and lost 39 seconds.

Race favourites Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard both finished safely in the lead pack on a day marred by a series of falls.

Even defending champion Pogacar appeared flustered at the finish line.

“It was as frantic as we had expected, but when the split came fortunately I was near the front,” said the 26-year-old Slovenian.

“I'm just happy day one is done. Nine days to go before the first rest day.” Africa's sole rider Biniam Girmay, winner of three stages in 2024, was second on the day as Philipsen got ahead of him with 100m to go.

“It's a day I will never forget. This is why I have been getting up early and training hard each day,” said Philipsen after notching up a 10th career stage win on the Tour.

His Alpecin team, marshalled by Mathieu van der Poel, formed an old-school sprint train that the winner hailed.

“What an experience! Those final kilometres, to be part of that,” beamed Philipsen.

Around 40 riders in the first group contested the sprint where one of the day's many falls happened.

Primoz Roglic of Red Bull and Team UAE's Joao Almeida were also caught in the surprise split in blustery winds.

Fans packed the route in one of France's more modest regions passing First World War memorials, red-brick houses and slagheaps from long-closed coal mines along the Belgian border.

Under overcast skies with the temperature a manageable 22C, the peloton cut a fast pace despite the windy conditions, but no rain fell until the riders had passed the finish line.

Racing towards an intermediate sprint over cobbles, escapee Benjamin Thomas slid sideways and took out his sole rival Matteo Vercher in one spectacular fall and the pair were still bickering when the peloton shot past them.

Former time-trial world champion Filippo Ganna was one rider who will take no further part after a clumsy fall on a corner.

The Italian would have been a contender on the lengthy stage 5 individual time-trial, as well as key in the Ineos team's campaign to get veteran Geraint Thomas into the top 10 on his 14th and final Tour de France.

Philipsen, in yellow, will lead the peloton out for Sunday's second stage, a hilly 209km route to the beaches of Boulogne-sur-mer.