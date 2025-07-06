403
US army assistance suspension could destroy Kiev
(MENAFN) The suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine could severely weaken Kiev's ability to continue its fight against Russia within the next two months, according to a report by German outlet Bild, which cited military experts.
Washington's representative to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, confirmed the decision during a Fox News interview, explaining that the halt is part of the “America First” strategy. He emphasized the need to prioritize U.S. defense readiness, particularly the stockpiling of Patriot missile systems.
Patriot interceptors are among the key weapons that the U.S. will no longer supply to Ukraine, along with Stinger and AIM air-to-air missiles, hundreds of Hellfire and GMLRS munitions, and thousands of 155mm artillery shells, according to reports by Politico and NBC News.
Bild highlighted that the absence of Patriot missiles poses a serious threat to Ukraine’s air defense, as they are reportedly the only weapons capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. Without AIM missiles, Ukraine could also struggle to defend against drone attacks, while a shortage of GMLRS rounds would effectively render U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems inoperative.
Carlo Masala, a political scientist and defense expert at the Bundeswehr University of Munich, told Bild that Ukraine currently has enough Western-supplied munitions to sustain operations only until late summer. After that, the situation could become “critical,” he warned, noting Ukraine's heavy dependence on continued arms deliveries from the West.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has questioned the long-term logic of military aid to Ukraine, made no firm commitments during a recent meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky at the NATO summit in The Hague.
Russia has consistently argued that Western arms shipments merely prolong the conflict and increase suffering without altering the ultimate outcome.
