Fixderma Steps onto the Track as Skincare Partner for Neeraj Chopra Classic, Celebrating Shared Values of Authenticity and Scientific Excellence
(MENAFN- Sky Communications) : Fixderma, one of India’s leading dermatologist-prescribed skincare brand proudly announces its partnership as the official skincare partner for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, India’s first-ever international javelin throw competition. The landmark sporting event will take place on July 5, 2025, at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
This prestigious partnership with Neeraj Chopra marks a bold step in Fixderma’s journey — betting big not just on sport, but on the power of purpose, performance, and persona. As part of the association, Fixderma’s logo will be visible throughout the tournament, including on-site activations, reinforcing its positioning as a skincare brand that performs under pressure just like the athletes it supports.
Additionally, fans can also look forward to Neeraj Chopra and fellow athletes participating in promotional activities for Fixderma’s latest product launch – Tomaglow Brightening Range – underscoring the brand’s commitment to achieving radiant, brighter-looking skin through clinically proven solutions.
Speaking on the association, Ms. Shaily Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO, Fixderma, said, “Neeraj Chopra is more than an Olympic gold medallist — he is a symbol of focus, perseverance, and quiet strength. A champion who lets his performance speak. At Fixderma, we see a reflection of that same spirit in what we do — creating skincare solutions that are clinically strong and quietly effective. Because just like champions, great skincare doesn't need noise — just results.
This partnership is a celebration of performance—both on and off the field. With the association, we are confident that our Tomaglow range will become an integral part of every discerning customer's skincare routine.”
Commenting on his association, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra said, “I would like to thank Fixderma for partnering with the Neeraj Chopra Classic. We are doing all we can to make this tournament special and memorable, and we are grateful for the support we have received. “
Commenting on it Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW Sports “We’re delighted to have a brand like Fixderma on board for the Neeraj Chopra Classic. This is the inaugural edition of what we are certain will be the gold standard for athletic events in the country, which has made it even more important to associate with the right brands. We are looking forward to a fantastic showcase of sport, and an even longer partnership.”
Adding to this, Anurag Mehrotra, Chairman, Fixderma, said, “Neeraj Chopra is arguably India's greatest sportsman of all time — a symbol of excellence, discipline, and national pride. As an avid sports enthusiast myself, it’s a matter of immense pride for us at Fixderma to be associated with a champion who continues to inspire millions. Together, this partnership is more than a sponsorship — it’s a celebration of resilience and the pursuit of greatness.”
Set to bring together top javelin throwers from around the world, the meet is a significant step in putting India on the global map of athletics. As skincare partner, Fixderma will be engaging fans and athletes with educational content and product interactions to highlight the importance of skincare in sports and outdoor lifestyles—especially with solutions tailored for Indian skin and climate conditions.
About Fixderma
Established in 2010, Fixderma is a leading dermatologist prescribed skincare company known for its innovative approach to skin health. Started with a clear vision of - Fixing your Derm, Fixderma has garnered global recognition, exporting to over 40 countries. Their premium skincare range serves as a bridge between prescription-based treatments and over-the-counter cosmetics, addressing various skin issues such as aging, acne, dryness, and hyperpigmentation. Today, Fixderma is trusted by over 15,000+ dermatologists who prescribe our products to their patients. We’re also proud to be preferred sellers across leading marketplaces and recently opened our first flagship store in Gurgaon in 2024, bringing our promise directly to consumers.
