MECC Organises Awareness Activities On International Plastic Bag Free Day

Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) organised a series of awareness activities in celebration of the International Plastic Bag Free Day, observed annually on July 3.

These events were held in cooperation with Al Meera Consumer Goods Company and Monoprix.

The activities included environmental cultural competitions for visitors, with Al Meera offering shopping vouchers worth QR5,000 to the winners.

Another cultural competition was organized by Monoprix, with prizes also totaling QR5,000.

The Ministry also set up an awareness booth at a Monoprix branch.

Monoprix distributed 10,000 reusable paper bags to shoppers across its six branches.

The bags featured the Ministry's logo and awareness slogans encouraging the reduction of single-use plastic bags and promoting environmentally friendly, biodegradable alternatives.

On this occasion, Yousef Ibrahim Al-Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the Ministry, emphasized the Ministry's commitment to continuing awareness campaigns and initiatives that contribute to achieving sustainable development goals and supporting Qatar's national vision for environmental protection under Qatar National Vision 2030, as well as the Ministry's own strategy.

He noted that the MECC, through its collaboration with Al Meera and Monoprix, aims to enhance community engagement in addressing plastic pollution challenges.

He added that the Ministry has adopted clear policies to raise awareness about the dangers of single-use plastics through outreach programs targeting all segments of society, with the goal of creating a sustainable, clean, and safe environment for future generations.

Farhoud Al-Hajri, Director of Public Relations and Communications at the Ministry, pointed out that these events are part of the Ministry's efforts to combat plastic pollution and encourage the use of reusable bags. He noted that the activities highlighted the dangers of plastic bags and their negative impact on ecosystems.

Al-Hajri affirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening cooperation with both public and private sectors in organizing such environmental events, underlining the importance of partnerships in supporting the country's environmental protection efforts and raising public awareness in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Nouf Bakhamees, Head of Environmental Awareness at the Ministry's Public Relations and Communications Department, stated that involving the community in environmental events like Plastic Bag Free Day directly contributes to raising awareness of the dangers plastics pose to ecosystems and human health.

She said,“Reducing plastic use is an important step toward building a safer and cleaner environment, improving environmental quality, safeguarding public health, and preserving natural resources for future generations.”

Asma Al-Anzi, Head of Public Relations and Communications at Al Meera, stressed the importance of collaboration with the Ministry to support environmental initiatives and promote awareness efforts.

She noted that Al Meera's participation in the event is part of its corporate social responsibility program and reflects its strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

Chadi Bou-Antoun, Country Manager of Monoprix Qatar, expressed his pride and happiness in participating in the International Plastic Bag Free Day in cooperation with the Ministry.

He confirmed that this initiative aligns with the company's values and commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation.