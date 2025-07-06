403
Musk Declares Formation of New Political Party
(MENAFN) Tech mogul Elon Musk declared on Saturday the formation of a new political party, named the America Party, aimed at returning freedom to American citizens. This announcement followed the results of an online poll conducted earlier in the week, which demonstrated overwhelming support for a fresh political movement.
"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system," Musk wrote on Friday, while promoting the poll. Over 65% of the 1.2 million respondents voiced their approval of the proposal.
Reacting to the poll's outcome, Musk tweeted on Saturday, "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy."
Musk outlined a specific strategy for the new party, which will concentrate on securing two to three Senate seats and targeting eight to 10 House districts. He believes this approach could play a crucial role in tipping the balance of power in the highly polarized Congress.
However, experts on election law warn of the substantial hurdles new parties face. In California, for example, party organizers must either secure around 75,000 members or gather an overwhelming 1.1 million signatures to qualify for the ballot.
Political experts speculate that Musk’s announcement may not be geared toward creating a lasting third party, but rather pressuring lawmakers into action. The move comes after the passage of President Donald Trump’s "One Big Beautiful Bill," which cut electric vehicle incentives and escalated federal spending—policies that Musk, whose company Tesla benefits from EV subsidies, has opposed.
Musk has also warned of funding challengers to lawmakers who supported the bill. In response, Trump has hinted at revisiting "billions in subsidies" tied to ventures associated with Musk.
Analysts suggest that Musk's announcement seems less like the start of a political revolution and more like a strategic negotiation tactic aimed at reshaping political dynamics in Washington.
