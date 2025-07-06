Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Authorities: Texas Floods' Deaths Increase To 50


2025-07-06 02:04:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 6 (KUNA) -- The death tally in the floods that overwhelmed parts of the State of Texas had increased to 50 as authorities continue rescue efforts to save scores of missing individuals.
According to the authorities' latest estimates, cited by CNN, 50 people were killed in the floods including 43 people in Kerr, three in Burnet, and four in Travis Counties, Texas.
Authorities are still racing to find victims of yesterday's flash flooding in central Texas, including 27 people from Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp in Kerr County.
Authorities had announced a state of emergency due to the floods after heavy rainfall exceeding 30 centimeters.
Helicopters and drones are being used to aid in the rescue efforts searching for survivors. (pickup previous)
amm


MENAFN06072025000071011013ID1109764588

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search