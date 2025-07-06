403
Authorities: Texas Floods' Deaths Increase To 50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 6 (KUNA) -- The death tally in the floods that overwhelmed parts of the State of Texas had increased to 50 as authorities continue rescue efforts to save scores of missing individuals.
According to the authorities' latest estimates, cited by CNN, 50 people were killed in the floods including 43 people in Kerr, three in Burnet, and four in Travis Counties, Texas.
Authorities are still racing to find victims of yesterday's flash flooding in central Texas, including 27 people from Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp in Kerr County.
Authorities had announced a state of emergency due to the floods after heavy rainfall exceeding 30 centimeters.
Helicopters and drones are being used to aid in the rescue efforts searching for survivors.
