Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Due To Cyclonic Circulation Check Forecast
After a dry June, the rain gods are showering their blessings on Telangana in July. Several areas have already witnessed rainfall since the beginning of the month. The Meteorological Department has predicted that many parts of Telangana
Weather
A strong cyclonic circulation over Chhattisgarh has influenced weather conditions in North Telangana. Districts like Adilabad, Asifabad, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Mancherial, and Jayashankar are likely to experience heavy rainfall, according to the Meteorological Department. The sky is already overcast in these areas.The strengthening southwest monsoon appears to be the main reason for these rains. As it passes over Telangana, light to moderate rainfall is expected for the next three days. Rainfall is expected to be highest on July 7.According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center, there is a possibility of rain in Adilabad, Asifabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Medchal, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Hanamkonda districts.Winds are blowing at 52 kmph in the Arabian Sea region, and there is a possibility of gusty winds blowing at 23 kmph in Telangana. Officials said that there is a possibility of thunder, lightning, and thunderstorms along with these winds. People are advised not to go out and stay in safe places.In view of the intensity of the rains, officials are warning those living in low-lying areas to be vigilant. The Meteorological Department has requested people to move to safer places if necessary and follow government guidelines. They advised not to stand near electric poles, trees, etc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment