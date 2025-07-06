Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Due To Cyclonic Circulation Check Forecast

After a dry June, the rain gods are showering their blessings on Telangana in July. Several areas have already witnessed rainfall since the beginning of the month. The Meteorological Department has predicted that many parts of Telangana

Weather

A strong cyclonic circulation over Chhattisgarh has influenced weather conditions in North Telangana. Districts like Adilabad, Asifabad, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Mancherial, and Jayashankar are likely to experience heavy rainfall, according to the Meteorological Department. The sky is already overcast in these areas.

The strengthening southwest monsoon appears to be the main reason for these rains. As it passes over Telangana, light to moderate rainfall is expected for the next three days. Rainfall is expected to be highest on July 7.According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center, there is a possibility of rain in Adilabad, Asifabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Medchal, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Hanamkonda districts.Winds are blowing at 52 kmph in the Arabian Sea region, and there is a possibility of gusty winds blowing at 23 kmph in Telangana. Officials said that there is a possibility of thunder, lightning, and thunderstorms along with these winds. People are advised not to go out and stay in safe places.In view of the intensity of the rains, officials are warning those living in low-lying areas to be vigilant. The Meteorological Department has requested people to move to safer places if necessary and follow government guidelines. They advised not to stand near electric poles, trees, etc.