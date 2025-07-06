403
UNRWA Pushes for Fuel Delivery to Gaza Amid Crisis
(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) urgently called for fuel deliveries to the Gaza Strip on Saturday, warning of a complete shutdown of essential services as Israel's military operations persist.
In a statement, UNRWA emphasized the devastating consequences of a fuel shortage, stating, “Without urgent shipments of fuel into Gaza, a complete shutdown of basic services will bring even more suffering: a collective punishment.”
The agency stressed the critical need for fuel to be delivered through the United Nations, including UNRWA, to sustain vital services such as hospital generators, ambulances, bakeries, and water pumps.
On the same day, Gaza’s Health Ministry raised alarms over fuel scarcity, revealing that power generators are close to failing. “The crisis exacerbates the severe collapse of the healthcare system and the remaining operating hospitals,” the Ministry reported.
The Health Ministry also reiterated its call for action, urging international bodies to pressure Israel to allow sufficient fuel supplies. We renew “the urgent appeal to the concerned entities to intervene and pile pressure on the (Israeli) occupation to supply the necessary amount of fuel for operating the generators.”
Earlier in the week, the Ministry disclosed the cessation of dialysis services at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital due to the ongoing fuel shortage.
Israel has maintained a strict blockade on Gaza's crossings, halting the entry of food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid since March 2. This blockade has further deepened the region’s humanitarian disaster, severely impacting Gaza’s 2.4 million residents, many of whom now face extreme famine conditions.
Despite worldwide demands for a ceasefire, Israel's military campaign has resulted in the deaths of over 57,200 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, since October 2023.
In a significant legal move last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing genocide charges at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing military actions in the region.
