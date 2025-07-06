Ranveer Singh Birthday: 6 Films Rejected By Other Actors That Became Superhits For Him

Ranveer Singh Birthday: Ranveer Singh turned 40. He was born in 1985 in Mumbai. On his birthday, let's look at the films rejected by other stars that Ranveer took on and became a star

Ranveer Singh mostly worked in films rejected by other stars. However, he became a star through these films. These films were box office blockbusters. Let's find out about them

1. Ranveer Singh debuted in 2010 with the film Band Baaja Baaraat. This film was first offered to Ranbir Kapoor, but he refused due to a busy schedule. Made on a budget of 15 crores, this film collected 33.3 crores at the box office.

2. Sushant Singh Rajput was the first choice for the 2013 film Ram Leela. However, he refused, and the movie landed in Ranveer Singh's lap. Made on a budget of 88 crores, this film collected a whopping 201.4 crores. The film was a super hit.

3. The 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do was first offered to Ranbir Kapoor. However, Ranbir didn't like the movie and refused. Then Ranveer Singh worked in it. Made on a budget of 55 crores, the film did a business of 150 crores at the box office.

4. Sushant Singh Rajput was the makers' first choice for the film Bajirao Mastani. Due to being busy with other movies, he refused to work. Then Ranveer Singh worked in the film. Made on a budget of 145 crores, this film earned 356.2 crores.

5. Ranbir Kapoor was initially supposed to be cast in the 2016 film Befikre, but he did not agree to do the movie. Then Ranveer Singh entered the film. The film, made on a budget of 70 crores, earned 103 crores. The film was a flop.

6. The makers wanted to make the film Gully Boy with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir could not do the film for some reason. Then Ranveer Singh did the film. The film was a hit. Made in 2019 on a budget of 60 crores, this film did a business of 238.16 crores.