Some UAE Residents Want To Start Work At 6Am, Here's Why

Some UAE residents are calling for an earlier start to their workday , as early as 6am. Citing existing routines like waking up for Fajr prayer or early morning workouts, some say starting then would allow them to finish by early afternoon.

This, in turn, would give them more time to rest, run errands, or spend with family. Others argue it could boost productivity and reduce screen fatigue, especially during the summer months.

For Dubai resident Amina Al Hammadi, the day begins well before sunrise.

“I wake up for Fajr around 4.03am these days,” she said, referring to the first Islamic prayer of the day.“By the time I'm done with my prayer and breakfast, I'm wide awake and ready. But I still have to wait two, sometimes three hours before work starts. I wish I could just get going at 6am and finish early,” she said.

Fajr prayer in Dubai currently takes place around 4.03am. Amina believes that starting work soon after would allow her to wrap up by 2pm, giving her the rest of the day for family, rest, or errands.“In the summer, especially, the heat drains you by the afternoon. It would be so much better if we're done by then.”

Similarly, Alex, an American expat in Dubai who works in sales, starts his mornings with a run at 5am followed by a gym session.

“By 6am I'm fully alert, I've had my workout, my coffee, and I feel most productive,” he said.“But I waste so much of that energy waiting for the workday to start. I'd rather finish by 2pm or 3pm and then have time for lunch, maybe a nap, and enjoy the evening.”

He said that starting earlier would help with screen fatigue too.“In sales, you're constantly emailing or on Zoom. If I can frontload all that in the morning and get it over with, I'll be sharper and less burned out.”

A few UAE-based companies already offer flexible schedules, but a standardised early start is still rare.

Dr Reem Al Marzouqi, a Dubai-based occupational health specialist, says there are real physiological and psychological benefits to aligning work hours with natural energy cycles.

“People who wake up early tend to have higher cortisol levels in the morning, which boosts alertness and focus,” she explained.“Starting the workday earlier taps into that natural hormonal peak. Over time, this can enhance productivity and reduce dependence on stimulants like caffeine.”

She noted that in regions with extreme heat, such as the UAE during summer, earlier work hours can also protect employees from exhaustion and heat-related stress.

“Finishing by early afternoon means avoiding peak heat exposure, especially for those who commute or work in the field. It also opens up more usable daylight hours for rest, family or physical activity.”

On the psychological side, she said early starts may help reduce burnout by shortening screen time late in the day.“Working until 6pm or 7pm, then spending the evening on phones or laptops, affects circadian rhythms. Earlier wrap-up times give people a natural pause and allow their brains to disconnect before bed.”

However, Dr Al Marzouqi said this model shouldn't be forced on everyone.

“Some people are wired differently. For night owls, pushing a 6am start might backfire and increase fatigue. Flexibility is key, and employers should consider offering multiple shift options where possible.”

She added that companies looking to improve staff retention and wellbeing may want to consider experimenting with pilot programmes.

“Even something simple like a 6am to 2pm trial twice a week can help identify what works best for both employee energy levels and business needs.”