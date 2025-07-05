Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elon Musk's New American Party To Contest Midterm US Polls? Tesla Boss Answers...

2025-07-05 09:00:52
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk, an ex-ally of US President Donald Trump, announced the formation of a new political party, the 'America Party', to challenge the 'one-party system'. As he made the declaration on X platform, the tech billionaire was asked whether his new political party will the contest the midterm US polls or the 2028 presidential election.

He answered,“Next year” - hinted at contesting the 2026 midterms.

