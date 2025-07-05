4 Rivalries That Could Explode For Randy Orton At WWE Summerslam 2025

SummerSlam is closing in, and Randy Orton is circling a blockbuster moment. Will it be a betrayal, a grudge match, or a long-awaited collision? These four feuds are all on the table.

Aleister Black has been lurking in the shadows of SmackDown, biding his time. With no ongoing storyline and a dangerous aura that still captures fan attention, a program with Randy Orton could elevate both stars.

Black's mystique contrasts Orton's cold-blooded veteran persona, and that's where the magic lies. A slow-burn heel turn from Black, targeting Orton, could spark one of the most intense feuds of the year. Their clashing philosophies inside the ring of ruthless aggression vs. eerie discipline would be a spectacle tailor-made for SummerSlam.

After falling to Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring Final, Randy Orton seemed to accept defeat with grace. But WWE fans know better, there's no such thing as forgiveness in Orton's world.

Add John Cena to that mix, a man Orton has battled for over a decade, and you've got a high-stakes collision waiting to happen. A possible betrayal, or a shocking heel turn, could position Orton as the wild card in a Triple Threat match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has been RKO'd not once, but twice by Orton, the last time in April. The tension hasn't gone away, and fans are still expecting a potential match.

If WWE decides to pull the trigger, Aldis could finally return to the ring, answering Orton's disrespect with a fight. The chemistry between them is built on real heat. With the right build-up, this match could headline one of the two SummerSlam nights at MetLife.

The two heavy-hitters are already scheduled to face off at Saturday Night's Main Event, but don't be surprised if that match ends in chaos. WWE might be saving the real payoff for SummerSlam.

McIntyre and Orton have history, chemistry, and big-match presence. A no-contest or controversial ending this weekend could lead to a brutal bout, maybe a Street Fight or Last Man Standing match on the big stage. It's a clash that deserves more TV time.