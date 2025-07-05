Kyrgyzstan Launches Groundbreaking Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code With EBRD Support

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has officially launched the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code, a landmark initiative developed in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Azernews reports that the program aims to expand access to finance for women-led businesses and unlock the country's untapped economic potential.

Speaking at the launch event, Chairperson of the National Bank, Melis Turgunbaev, stressed that empowering women entrepreneurs is not merely a social initiative but a cornerstone of Kyrgyzstan's national economic strategy.

“Women play a vital role in our small and medium-sized enterprise sector, which contributes significantly to the country's GDP,” said Turgunbaev.“The launch of this Code, along with the recent legal recognition of the concept of 'women's entrepreneurship,' lays a strong institutional foundation for directing financial sector resources toward this strategically important segment.”

The initiative introduces a series of financial reforms aimed at removing barriers for women in business. Among them are higher ceilings for unsecured loans, designed to improve credit access. Additionally, banks participating in women-focused lending programs will benefit from reduced reserve requirements-now just 1%-making such loans less risky and more appealing to lenders.

“We're not just encouraging action-we are building real, functioning market mechanisms,” Turgunbaev stated.“Financing women entrepreneurs is not only the right thing to do but also makes solid business sense.”

To ensure long-term implementation and accountability, a National Coalition has been established under the Code. This coalition will coordinate stakeholders, monitor progress, and oversee the rollout of gender-disaggregated data collection across financial institutions-enabling more targeted, evidence-based policymaking in the future.

The financial sector has responded enthusiastically: ten major institutions, including seven commercial banks, two microfinance organizations, and the state-backed Guarantee Fund, have already signed onto the initiative.

The Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code marks a significant step forward in Kyrgyzstan's economic modernization, promoting both gender inclusion and sustainable financial development.