Ukraine Strikes Russian Factory Producing Key Components For Shahed Drones, Iskander Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook .

“As part of efforts to degrade the enemy's capacity to produce precision weapons, overnight on July 5, units of the AFU Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a key facility of Russia's defense industry - JSC 'VNIIRE-Progress' in Cheboksary, Chuvash Republic, Russia.”

The target was a facility manufacturing adaptive antenna arrays branded as Kometa. These arrays are used in Shahed-type UAVs, Iskander-K cruise missiles, Unified Gliding and Correction Modules (UMPKs) for guided aerial bombs (GABs), and other precision-guided weapons regularly used by Russia to strike Ukrainian territory, including civilian infrastructure.

The General Staff confirmed that the target area was hit, though results are still being assessed.

In, factory producing combat units for“Shaheds” has been hit - AFU

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on July 5, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia's Voronezh region, where Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM aircraft are based.