Ukrainian Rescuers Receive First Firefighting Robot From Domestic Manufacturer

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a statement posted by the SES on Telegram , the robotic unit was donated as part of a charitable initiative, Ukrinform reports.

The robot is designed not only for extinguishing fires but also for transporting equipment and functioning as a tow vehicle.

During the handover, rescue personnel underwent training and conducted field testing of the machine.

"The firefighting robot will significantly enhance the safety of emergency crews and the efficiency of emergency response operations," the SES said, expressing gratitude to their partners for the support.

Body recovered from rubble after Russian attack on Kyiv

Earlier reports said that under a grant agreement between the governments of France and Ukraine aimed at restoring critical infrastructure and supporting key economic sectors, the SES is set to receive the first batch of 40 Colossus robotic firefighting units from Shark Robotics.