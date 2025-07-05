Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Rescuers Receive First Firefighting Robot From Domestic Manufacturer

Ukrainian Rescuers Receive First Firefighting Robot From Domestic Manufacturer


2025-07-05 03:07:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to a statement posted by the SES on Telegram , the robotic unit was donated as part of a charitable initiative, Ukrinform reports.

The robot is designed not only for extinguishing fires but also for transporting equipment and functioning as a tow vehicle.

During the handover, rescue personnel underwent training and conducted field testing of the machine.

"The firefighting robot will significantly enhance the safety of emergency crews and the efficiency of emergency response operations," the SES said, expressing gratitude to their partners for the support.

Read also: Body recovered from rubble after Russian attack on Kyiv

Earlier reports said that under a grant agreement between the governments of France and Ukraine aimed at restoring critical infrastructure and supporting key economic sectors, the SES is set to receive the first batch of 40 Colossus robotic firefighting units from Shark Robotics.

MENAFN05072025000193011044ID1109763988

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search