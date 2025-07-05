Rotana Signs, the exclusive representative of the alliance between Modern Advertising Co. and Rotana Media Services announced that the alliance has officially won the contract to launch the largest out-of-home advertising project in the Holy City of Makkah. The contract was signed with Al Balad Al Ameen, the investment arm of Makkah Municipality.

This landmark 10-year concession, valued at over SAR 600 million, marks a major advancement in Makkah's advertising landscape that will see more than 600 premium advertising sites installed across the city. The advertising network will feature a diverse mix of various digital, static, and transit formats, positioned and strategically located to serve the growing demand behind advertiser presence all while maintaining the city's unique cultural and spiritual identity.

Recommended For You Rotana Signs and Modern Advertising alliance win largest-ever outdoor media project in Makkah

This project is a key component of the broader urban development unfolding across Makkah, aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives of economic diversification, urban enhancement, and enriching the publics experiences. While preserving Makkah's inherent identity, the alliance will roll out state-of-the-art advertising structures that elevate the city's visual environment without compromising its heritage.

Hassan Zaini, deputy CEO of sales of Rotana Signs, commented:“Makkah holds a profound significance as a symbol of spirituality, culture, and humanity. The alliance is committed to ensuring that the visual experience for residents, visitors and pilgrims honors the city. This project is not just about installing media assets, but rather about crafting an integrated visual journey that complements the city's identity with elegance and innovation.”

He added:“This project represents an active contribution to Vision 2030, helping elevate and grow part of the non-oil sector while creating sustainable value for the city. In collaboration with Al Balad Al Ameen and Makkah Municipality, we are committed to developing a smart and efficient advertising ecosystem that benefits the city, and the millions of visitors welcomed each year.”

Zaini further emphasised Rotana Signs' strategic approach of creating an end-to-end advertising experience that accompanies pilgrims and visitors throughout their entire journey. Starting from their arrival at Jeddah's Hajj Terminal, through to the Haramain Highspeed Railway, and into Makkah and Madinah, brands have a growing opportunity to engage with audiences at every stage with consistent, impactful messaging across multiple touchpoints.

The alliance views the Makkah out-of-home project not only as a privileged responsibility but also as a critical step in its long-term growth strategy. As part of its expanding national footprint and growing track record, it aims to introduce innovative advertising solutions across Saudi Arabia's cities.