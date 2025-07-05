Panama's Education Minister Lucy Molinar About Teachers Stated I Cannot Pay Those Who Don't Work.

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Education Minister Lucy Molinar stated that she will not sign any strike settlement, in response to the request made by the teachers' unions, who conditioned their return to the classroom Monday, July 7, on the guarantee of their labor rights, including payment of their salaries despite not teaching. She added that“the issues they are fighting for have nothing to do with education.” The strike is illegal, and she also asked teachers to return to classes.

Striking Teachers Demand Financial Support after the Comptroller's Office Withholds their Salaries

For the last half of June, the comptroller confirmed that the salaries of approximately 7,500 teachers who remain on strike were still being withheld.

The teachers' unions are maintaining the indefinite strike they began on April 23rd in protest of Law 462, which modifies the special retirement system. However, they have requested financial support for those educators who, due to the strike, are not receiving salaries. This request comes amid tensions generated by the decision of the Comptroller General of the Republic, Anel Flores, to suspend payments to educators who are not working in schools.

Teachers Appeal to the National Assembly to Amend Law 462

The newly elected president of the Legislative Branch, Jorge Herrera, admitted to being one of the deputies who voted in favor of the legislation. “We remain firm in our position, regardless of what has been said,” said Iván Rodríguez, secretary of the Veragüense Educators Association (Aeve), regarding President José Raúl Mulino's call to return to the classroom. The teachers' unions claim they have attempted to resolve the conflict through mediation by the Catholic Church and the business sector, but to date, they have not found a compromise with the Executive Branch because their proposals to amend the Social Security Fund (CSS) reform law have not been addressed. Therefore, they will continue to insist on this from the Legislative Branch. “We have met with the different factions of the political parties in the Assembly, including the people who voted for the law and are willing to take up Law 462 to make improvements,” he said.

Rodríguez reiterated that the teachers' strike will continue until the social security reforms are repealed or the articles that violate them are amended by the Legislative Palace; a request that has been repeatedly rejected by the president and that the newly elected president of the National Assembly, Jorge Herrera, does not intend to promote. The Panameñista Party representative rejected the call for those opposed to the bill to attend the Assembly to present their proposed amendments, since 60% of the approved bill was revised, taking into account the opinions expressed during the consultation period in the Health, Labor, and Social Development Committee. Herrera admitted to being one of those who voted in favor of the legislation because he believes it is a“necessity” for the country and its financial stability. “It's a reality; something had to be done for the Social Security Fund,” he said on Panama en Directo, acknowledging President Mulino's“courage” in addressing an issue that had been ignored by previous administrations.

The striking teachers protest daily at the Carmen Church on Via España and then walk to the Comptroller General's Office on Balboa Avenue