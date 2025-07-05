Honda's UNI-ONE Personal Mobility Robot Features Nidec's Omnidirectional Drive System

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Honda integrates Nidec's omnidirectional wheels into personal mobility machine

July 5, 2025 by David Edwards

Honda has integrated Nidec 's jointly developed omnidirectional drive unit into its latest personal mobility robot, Uni-One, now available for test rides at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan.

Uni-One – a hands‐free, seated mobility device – allows users to steer simply by shifting body weight, while keeping both hands free for other tasks.

It features a dynamic height adjustment: a low position for safe boarding and a higher posture while moving to bring the rider closer to eye‐level with standing individuals, supporting more natural social interaction.

At the heart of Uni-One's capabilities is Honda's proprietary Honda Omni Traction Drive System (HOT Drive System).

It employs a pair of omnidirectional wheel units – one on each side – to enable fluid movement in all directions, including sideways and diagonal motion, along with smooth turns and agile directional changes.

Nidec Drive Technology has supplied critical components for this system. Its custom-designed motor and helical gear reducer – renowned for low noise and high rigidity – are mounted on the HOT Drive System's exterior.

Together, they deliver the smooth, quiet, and stable running performance essential to Uni-One's ride experience.

Uni-One is now showcased at the Robot & Mobility Station within Expo 2025's Smart Mobility zones.

Visitors can try out the robot for themselves during scheduled demo rides, a highlight of the Expo's“Robot Experience” initiative, which features more than 50 robotic systems from leading companies.

Expo 2025 – running from April 13 to October 13 on Yumeshima Island in Osaka – offers a“People's Living Lab” approach to envision a future society integrating robotics, autonomy, and smart mobility technologies.