Qatar Charity, OCHA Hold Strategic Roundtable To Advance Humanitarian Efforts In Syria
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) convened a "Strategic Consultative Roundtable on Enhancing Humanitarian and Development Coordination in Syria." The event is part of a long-standing partnership aimed at advancing effective humanitarian efforts, fostering dialogue among stakeholders, and building strategic alliances that support resilience and sustainable response efforts in Syria and other crisis-affected areas ultimately creating tangible impact in the lives of beneficiaries.
Hosted at Qatar Charity's headquarters in Doha, the meeting brought together representatives from relevant UN agencies, international NGOs, Syrian civil society organizations engaged in humanitarian and development work, UN implementing partners, donors, regional and global humanitarian networks, and independent experts. Some participants also joined the discussion remotely.
The roundtable offered a platform for structured, inclusive dialogue among humanitarian actors in Syria. It aimed to provide a unified framework for sharing insights, strengthening coordination, identifying shared challenges, and exploring practical ways to improve the quality and effectiveness of humanitarian response.
Key themes included the importance of strategic partnerships, particularly with international actors to foster a more cohesive and sustainable humanitarian approach.
In his opening remarks, Chief Governance and External Affairs Officer at Qatar Charity, Mohammed Ali Al Ghamdi welcomed the participants from around the world who had gathered to support humanitarian and development efforts in Syria. He noted that the event was taking place at a pivotal moment marked by significant shifts in the Syrian context, including the easing of restrictions that have hindered humanitarian operations.
He emphasised that this roundtable presents a valuable opportunity to translate dialogue into practical steps redefining intervention priorities, empowering local actors, and fostering constructive contributions from all stakeholders to meet urgent needs and support long-term development.
He also stressed that co-hosting this event with OCHA reflects Qatar Charity's ongoing commitment to strengthening regional and global coordination efforts and to supporting initiatives that uphold human dignity and prioritize people's needs and aspirations.
Deputy Director of the Operations and Advocacy Division at OCHA in New York, Michel Saad also welcomed participants and thanked Qatar Charity for hosting and co-organizing this important event.
He provided an overview of the current phase of transferring humanitarian coordination to within Syria and emphasized the importance of empowering NGOs and Syrian civil society organizations to actively contribute to development efforts. He encouraged participants to focus on presenting actionable ideas to improve efficiency and integration going forward beyond merely reviewing past accomplishments.
Chief Global Operations Officer at Qatar Charity, Nawaf Abdullah Al Hammadi praised the ongoing collaboration between Qatar Charity and OCHA, including the organization of this roundtable.
The roundtable featured a consultative session titled "Field Challenges in a Changing Environment and Prospects for Joint Coordination," along with an interactive panel discussion: "Towards Effective Empowerment of Local Organizations and Strengthening Strategic Partnerships."
Qatar Charity and OCHA concluded the roundtable by reaffirming their commitment to follow up on the event's recommendations and outcomes. They underscored the importance of strengthening humanitarian coordination and building effective partnerships in pursuit of a unified, peaceful Syria where all citizens can enjoy dignity, security, and a better future.
Qatar Charity and OCHA concluded the roundtable by reaffirming their commitment to follow up on the event's recommendations and outcomes. They underscored the importance of strengthening humanitarian coordination and building effective partnerships in pursuit of a unified, peaceful Syria where all citizens can enjoy dignity, security, and a better future.
