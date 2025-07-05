Tejashwi Yadav Meets Gopal Khemka's Family, Slams Nitish Kumar Over Rising Crime In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 5 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav met the family members of slain industrialist Gopal Khemka in Patna, expressing solidarity and assuring them that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) stands with them in their fight for justice.

“We are ready to help and cooperate at every level to get justice and to uncover the truth behind this incident as soon as possible,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters after meeting the grieving family.

Calling the murder“heart-wrenching,” Tejashwi said the incident, which occurred near the family's residence in a high-security area close to the DM and SP's residences and just 200 yards from a police station, has shaken not just Patna but the entire state.

“This incident clearly shows that the government's credibility in Bihar has ended, and criminals are getting protection under its rule. The family's pain is unbearable, and they believe the government is not informing them about any hearings or actions taken. Crime and criminals are dominating the state, exposing the current governance in Bihar,” Tejashwi said.

He recalled that six years ago, Gopal Khemka's son, Gunjan Khemka, was also killed under similar circumstances when the NDA was in power.

“I had participated in the candle march then, but even after six years, the family has not received justice, and the accused are yet to be caught. Now, this incident has happened again in an area like Gandhi Maidan, close to the DM and SP's residences,” he said.

Tejashwi criticised the state government, stating that crimes, particularly against women and minor girls, are rising daily in Bihar without any action being taken, while the ruling party continues to repeat the“15 years, 15 years” narrative.

“Bullets are being fired in front of the Chief Minister's house, the Leader of Opposition's house, the Judge's house, and in Patna's high-security areas, yet criminals remain at large while police inaction is visible to all,” Tejashwi added.

When asked about the continuous incidents of crime in Bihar, Tejashwi remarked:“Whatever you all are feeling, we are feeling the same. Today, human life has no value, and criminals commit crimes whenever they want and get away. Murders have now become common.”

Tejashwi also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence on the state's rising crime rates despite frequently visiting Bihar and criticising“Jungle Raj.”

“Why does he not ask the Chief Minister why such incidents are happening every day in Bihar under NDA rule without action? The media must show the truth to expose the government that is promoting criminals and corruption in Bihar,” he stated.

Tejashwi further highlighted issues of bribery in transfer postings within the state administration, alleging that“when officers are posted in exchange for DK tax (bribes), crime and criminals take advantage.”

He assured the victim's family that the RJD would fight for justice“from the streets to the Assembly” until the culprits are brought to justice.