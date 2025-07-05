Delhi Assembly Speaker Pays Tribute To Swami Vivekananda

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) BJP legislator and Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda at a commemorative event in Rohini on Saturday.

The Speaker called upon the youth to embrace the ideals of Swami Vivekananda in their lives and actively contribute towards building an inclusive, empowered, and self-reliant India.

Gupta described Swami Vivekananda as not merely a spiritual icon but a pioneer of India's cultural renaissance who inspired generations of youth towards self-reliance, confidence, and dedicated service to the nation.

He was addressing a tribute event organised by the Vivekananda Senior Citizens' Forum at Rohini, Sector-8.

On Sunday, Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav will pay floral tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Sunday on the occasion of the latter's birth anniversary at an event near Delhi Gate, a Delhi BJP leader said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other BJP leaders will also join the event at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Statue Park, Opposite Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Main Gate, Feroz Shah Kotla Ground.

Earlier, Assembly Speaker Gupta emphasised that Swami Vivekananda's life and philosophy are more relevant to India today than ever before.

“At a time when we are focused on building an Atmanirbhar Bharat, empowering our youth, and asserting India's role on the global stage, Swami Vivekananda's thoughts guide us back to the core values of inner strength, patriotism, and universal humanism,” he said.

Gupta noted that Swami Vivekananda's message was not limited to religion or spirituality alone but offered a strong framework for social justice, education, and nation-building.

“In his vision, the youth should not only be physically strong but also morally resolute and intellectually awakened - a need deeply relevant to today's society,” Gupta remarked.

Gupta stated that the teachings of Swami Vivekananda are not just a legacy of the past, but a guiding force for the present and the future.

In today's times, when the youth face numerous social, moral, and ideological challenges, Vivekananda's thoughts not only instil inner strength and self-confidence but also inspire them to embrace values such as patriotism, service, and leadership in their lives, he said.