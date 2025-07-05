Robotimize & TWD Trading Unveil Exovivantetm At Philippines' Top Disaster Resilience Congress In New Partnership

Official partnership signing ceremony on 13 May 2025, showing Kerry Guo (Robotimize Founder & CEO), Simon John Rodriguez (TWD CEO), Viv Lee (Robotimize BDM), and Even Koh (Robotimize Group GM).

Group photo in front of the exhibition backdrop at the National Congress of LDRRMOs, featuring Simon John Rodriguez (TWD CEO) and Even Koh (Robotimize Group GM).

Demonstration of the ExoVivanteTM FIT-HV Pro exoskeleton in action for disaster response frontliners at the congress.

Showcasing VivantePlexusTM, Robotimize's integrated brand platform uniting advanced robotics, rehabilitation science, and digital health.

The ExoVivanteTM FIT-HV Pro exoskeleton, engineered to enhance strength and endurance for frontline responders, with versatile applications in healthcare and elderly care.

Robotimize and TWD Trading launch ExoVivanteTM FIT-HV Pro, empowering Philippine disaster responders with breakthrough exoskeleton tech.

- Kerry GUO, Founder and CEO of RobotimizeSINGAPORE, July 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark collaboration, Robotimize, a global innovator in wearable robotics, and TWD Trading Corp, the Philippines' leading industrial and safety solutions provider, unveiled the ExoVivanteTM FIT-HV Pro exoskeleton at the National Congress of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers (LDRRMOs). Hosted by the National Association of LDRRMOs (PhiLDRRMOs), the event convened national policymakers and frontline responders to address escalating climate-driven disasters across the archipelago.Strategic Alignment with National Resilience PrioritiesAmid intensifying typhoons, seismic activity, and volcanic threats, the PhiLDRRMOs Congress spotlighted urgent technological gaps in disaster response. Robotimize and TWD Trading Corp demonstrated how the ExoVivanteTM FIT-HV Pro bridges these gaps, transforming human capacity in high-stakes environments. This partnership merges Robotimize's cutting-edge robotics with TWD's deep-rooted expertise in Philippine operational challenges, ensuring solutions are both innovative and field-ready.Redefining Frontline Response CapabilitiesThe ExoVivanteTM FIT-HV Pro-a powered exoskeleton engineered for extreme conditions-enables responders to:1.Lift 50+ kg of debris/equipment with minimal physical strain, accelerating rescue timelines.2.Operate 3x longer in floods, rubble, and toxic environments without fatigue.3.Reduce critical musculoskeletal injuries by 70%, addressing the #1 cause of responder attrition during prolonged missions.Live demonstrations at the Congress highlighted seamless integration into existing DRRM protocols, proving its immediate applicability in real-world scenarios.Executive Insights: Technology as a Force Multiplier"Simon John Rodriguez, CEO of TWD Trading Corp", emphasized:"This alliance transcends hardware-it's about embedding resilience into our communities. The FIT-HV Pro isn't just equipment; it's a strategic force multiplier for heroes who shoulder unimaginable burdens. By aligning global innovation with local insights, we're saving lives today and building a resilient tomorrow.""Even KOH, Group GM at Robotimize", added:"Seconds define survival in disasters. With TWD, we've tailored a solution that amplifies human endurance where it matters most. This exoskeleton empowers responders to achieve the impossible-turning recovery missions into rescue missions.""Kerry GUO, Founder and CEO at Robotimize", added:"At Robotimize, we believe technology should serve as an extension of human courage and compassion. The ExoVivanteTM FIT-HV Pro exemplifies this philosophy-empowering frontline heroes to protect communities more safely and effectively. Our partnership with TWD Trading embodies a shared vision: harnessing global innovation to strengthen local resilience and save lives where every second matters."Driving Scalable Impact Across Southeast AsiaThe collaboration underscores a shared commitment to deploy scalable, life-saving technology throughout the DRRM ecosystem. With climate disasters projected to increase, Robotimize and TWD will prioritize regional expansion across Southeast Asia, focusing on partnerships that enhance community resilience and responder safety.Event Context: A Crucible for InnovationThe PhiLDRRMOs Congress represents the Philippines' largest DRRM forum, uniting 1,700+ municipalities to advance policy and technology adoption. Robotimize and TWD's showcase positions the ExoVivanteTM FIT-HV Pro as a cornerstone of next-generation disaster preparedness.About RobotimizeRobotimize is a global pioneer in advanced rehabilitation and assistive robotics, dedicated to bridging cutting-edge innovation with real-world clinical and industrial applications. Headquartered in Singapore, Robotimize champions a patient- and user-centric approach, delivering comprehensive solutions designed to enhance human performance, resilience, and quality of life.At the heart of Robotimize's mission lies VivantePlexusTM, its core brand platform advocating pathways to integrated, holistic rehabilitation solutions. The company's extensive product portfolio includes a wide range of exoskeletons - such as the ExoVivanteTM FIT-HV Pro electric waist exoskeleton, ExoVivanteTM FIT-U Pro upper limb exoskeleton, and the HandVivanteTM MirrorHand, a passive upper limb solution - each purpose-built to support diverse rehabilitation and industrial needs.Robotimize also leads the Alliance for Collaborative Excellence (ACETM), a global network uniting technology partners, researchers, and clinicians to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and accelerate the translation of advanced technologies into impactful care.With a strong focus on merging rehabilitation science, neurophysiology, robotics, and digital health, Robotimize is redefining how individuals regain mobility, strength, and independence. The company's unwavering commitment to innovation, clinical excellence, and market readiness positions it as a trusted partner in transforming rehabilitation and industrial safety worldwide.About TWD Trading CorpHeadquartered in Manila, TWD Trading Corp delivers advanced industrial and safety solutions to public and private sectors. Renowned for cost-effective, high-impact technologies, TWD is the Philippines' trusted partner in operational resilience.About PhiLDRRMOsThe National Association of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers (PhiLDRRMOs) champions policy innovation and technological adoption across the Philippines' 1,700+ municipalities, strengthening national disaster resilience.

