403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Expresses Frustration Over Phone Call with Putin
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump expressed he was "disappointed" after a recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the week.
“I’m very disappointed with the conversation I had (Thursday) with President Putin because I don’t think he’s there," Trump told journalists on Friday after his return to Washington, DC, from Iowa, where he participated in an event ahead of Independence Day, according to a news outlet.
Trump stated that Putin has not presented any indication of wanting to end the conflict in Ukraine, which has lasted for three years.
“I’m just saying, I don’t think he’s looking to stop, and that’s too bad,” he added.
Criticizing the previous administration under Joe Biden for its role in the Ukraine crisis, Trump remarked: “I got stuck in the middle of it, just like I did with immigration and a lot of other things that they screwed up.”
“But I was not happy with the conversation.”
Trump earlier acknowledged that the phone discussion with Putin on Thursday did not result in any advancement toward a truce in Ukraine.
“We had a call. It was a pretty long call. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran, and we also talked about, as you know, the war with Ukraine. I'm not happy about that,” Trump stated.
“No, I didn’t make any progress with him today at all,” he concluded.
“I’m very disappointed with the conversation I had (Thursday) with President Putin because I don’t think he’s there," Trump told journalists on Friday after his return to Washington, DC, from Iowa, where he participated in an event ahead of Independence Day, according to a news outlet.
Trump stated that Putin has not presented any indication of wanting to end the conflict in Ukraine, which has lasted for three years.
“I’m just saying, I don’t think he’s looking to stop, and that’s too bad,” he added.
Criticizing the previous administration under Joe Biden for its role in the Ukraine crisis, Trump remarked: “I got stuck in the middle of it, just like I did with immigration and a lot of other things that they screwed up.”
“But I was not happy with the conversation.”
Trump earlier acknowledged that the phone discussion with Putin on Thursday did not result in any advancement toward a truce in Ukraine.
“We had a call. It was a pretty long call. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran, and we also talked about, as you know, the war with Ukraine. I'm not happy about that,” Trump stated.
“No, I didn’t make any progress with him today at all,” he concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment