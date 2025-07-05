Abstract Partners With K-Pop Innovator Modhaus To Power Fan Engagement For Triples, ARTMS And Idntt, Reaching Over 600 Million Monthly Views

Modhaus's Cosmo app launches on the Abstract blockchain to deliver immersive, blockchain fan experiences-enabling artists like tripleS, ARTMS and idntt to connect directly with their global fanbases.

MIAMI, July 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract , a consumer-first blockchain built to accelerate the mass adoption of crypto and lead the next wave of the culture economy, today announced a strategic partnership with Modhaus , the South Korean entertainment company behind breakout K-pop groups tripleS, ARTMS and idntt . As part of the collaboration, Modhaus's fan engagement platform Cosmo will launch on the Abstract blockchain-marking a major step in bridging global entertainment with next-generation blockchain technology.

Built for mainstream audiences, Abstract delivers seamless, email and passkey-based onboarding and invisible blockchain experiences, making it an ideal home for Modhaus's Web2-friendly fan engagement app. Cosmo lets millions of fans collect digital photocards, vote on group decisions, and complete interactive quests-all powered by digital collectibles and voting tokens behind the scenes. With its launch on Abstract, Cosmo gains faster performance, scalable infrastructure, and deeper integration with a growing ecosystem of culturally relevant crypto-native apps and global brands.

The partnership comes amid explosive growth in the global K-pop fandom market, a multi-billion-dollar industry fueled by one of the most engaged digitally native communities in the world. tripleS has amassed 3.4 million followers and won Best New Female Artist at the 2023 MAMA Awards, one of the largest and most influential music award ceremonies in the K-pop industry. Meanwhile, ARTMS recently reached #1 on Billboard's Top New Artist Albums and earned over 90 million streams on Spotify.

"Streetwear, gaming, hip-hop, and now K-pop-each flipped the script and empowered a new generation to move and shape culture," said Michael Lee, co-founder and CEO of Abstract. "Cosmo is exactly what Abstract was built for-a space where fans don't just watch, they vote, collect, and move in sync with their favorite artists. Together, Cosmo and Abstract aren't just tech-they're the prototype for a new cultural operating system. One that brings back what the internet lost: fun, ownership, and unapologetic creativity."

By moving to Abstract, Modhaus unlocks faster performance, seamless onboarding with just an email, Touch ID or Face ID, and deeper integration into a growing ecosystem of culturally relevant, consumer-first applications. Fans will gain all the benefits of blockchain without ever needing to understand it – leveraging Abstract's technology to make Web3 invisible, accessible, and powerful for the everyday user.

Together, Abstract and Modhaus are redefining how fans engage with their favorite artists-bringing the power of blockchain to global audiences without the friction of crypto complexity.

"At Modhaus, we've always believed fans deserve a real seat at the table-not just as viewers, but as participants in the creative process," said Jaden Jeong, CEO of Modhaus. "Partnering with Abstract allows us to elevate that vision on a global scale, without forcing fans to navigate the complexities of blockchain technology. Together, we're creating a new standard for artist-fan interaction-one that's immersive, democratic, and built for the next era of K-pop."

With close to 2 million Abstract Global Wallets deployed, Abstract is fast becoming the blockchain of choice for culture-defining projects that demand speed, scale, and simplicity. Its user base is largely composed of Gen A and Z consumers with discretionary spending power in high-GDP markets-making it a uniquely valuable platform for brands looking to activate digitally native, culturally fluent audiences. The Modhaus integration expands Abstract's growing roster of high-impact Web3 applications that are reimagining how consumer industries-like music, entertainment, and gaming-use blockchain to unlock new models of growth, participation, and creative ownership.

About Abstract

Abstract is a consumer-first blockchain built to accelerate the mass adoption of crypto and lead the next wave of the culture economy. Its mission is to build the world's largest onchain community-powered by zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography for fast, low-cost, and secure transactions. At the heart of Abstract is a revolutionary consumer terminal that makes Web3 feel as simple as Web2, offering a seamless gateway to hundreds of intuitive, culturally driven onchain apps. Abstract was created by builders behind Pudgy Penguins, Ethereum, and Kubernetes, combining deep technical expertise with cultural fluency. Learn more at abs

About Modhaus

Modhaus is an unprecedented open architecture K-Pop agency that aims to lead the global music industry. The company brings fans closer to artists by putting them at the center of the experience. Modhaus seeks to include fans across major stages of production using NFT-powered governance mechanisms.

