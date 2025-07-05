403
Turkish Firm Repkon Partners with Norway’s Nammo
(MENAFN) Turkish defense manufacturer Repkon is set to create a 155-millimeter artillery ammunition filling plant as part of a new partnership with Norwegian arms producer Nammo, aiming to bolster the military capabilities of Scandinavian nations.
The Nordic Defense Cooperation (NORDEFCO)—comprising Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden—is working to promote streamlined, cooperative defense strategies through several shared initiatives to reinforce regional military strength.
As part of these measures, the Danish administration finalized an agreement with Nammo to revive domestic ammunition output at the Elling facility. Following this, Nammo signed a contract with Repkon.
Repkon has agreed to construct a fully integrated plant to insert "TNT," "IMX-101," and "IMX-104" compounds into 155-millimeter artillery shells, in addition to handling the filling of other advanced, potent, and cutting-edge explosives.
This new facility will function with minimal human labor and rely heavily on advanced automation technologies.
Repkon stands as one of the leading entities in the artillery filling sector, holding agreements with the US, Germany, Spain, Ukraine, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan—where it has established ammunition manufacturing systems.
The company also recently took over the defense contractor Bowas, which operates in Austria, Italy, and Switzerland, due to its specialized knowledge in developing, fabricating, and assembling systems for handling explosives and base materials.
