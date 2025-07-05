Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's Grand Re-Union, Aaditya And Amit's Bond On Stage Creates Buzz

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray shared a hug at the Worli Dome in Mumbai as they held a joint rally after the Maharashtra government scrapped two Government Resolutions (GRs) to introduce Hindi as the third language. WATCH.

