Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's Grand Re-Union, Aaditya And Amit's Bond On Stage Creates Buzz


2025-07-05 09:00:53
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray shared a hug at the Worli Dome in Mumbai as they held a joint rally after the Maharashtra government scrapped two Government Resolutions (GRs) to introduce Hindi as the third language. WATCH.

