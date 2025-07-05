Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Invest Just Rs 250/Month, Make Your Daughter A Lakhpati!

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a great savings plan for girl children. Invest from ₹250 per month and accumulate funds for higher education and marriage expenses.

Launched by the Central Government, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) remains one of the most beneficial and secure savings schemes for a girl child in India. Designed to support a girl's higher education or marriage expenses in the future, this scheme allows parents to invest small amounts regularly and reap a substantial maturity amount over time.

The best part? You can start investing with just Rs 250 per month. The government recently announced that the interest rate on SSY will remain unchanged at 8.2% per annum, which is one of the highest among small savings schemes. This makes it a great time to start planning for your daughter's future.

SSY allows flexibility in monthly contributions, with an annual limit of Rs 1.5 lakh. A 15-year deposit period is required, while the scheme matures after 21 years from the date of account opening. The magic lies in the compound interest, which significantly multiplies your investment.

For instance, if you deposit Rs 250 per month (Rs 45,000 over 15 years), the maturity amount becomes Rs 1,38,653. Increasing your monthly deposit to Rs 1,000 yields a total of Rs 5,54,612 after 21 years – with Rs 3,74,612 as interest alone. This long-term savings strategy ensures your daughter becomes a Lakhpati without straining your current budget.

See below a table of estimated maturity amounts based on monthly deposit amounts. Here's an illustration of what you or any parent can expect by contributing monthly under SSY,

Rs 250/month → Rs 1,38,653 Maturity

Rs 500/month → Rs 2,77,306 Maturity

Rs 1,000/month → Rs 5,54,612 Maturity

Rs 2,000/month → Rs 11,09,224 Maturity

Rs 5,000/month → Rs 27,73,059 Maturity

These calculations demonstrate how monthly contributions can grow into a substantial financial cushion over the long term. You can use a Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator online to check maturity values based on your saving capacity.

While SSY is designed for long-term investment, the scheme allows partial withdrawals before maturity under certain circumstances. Once your daughter turns 18, if she requires funds for her higher education or marriage, up to 50% of the account balance can be withdrawn.

However, this is permitted only upon submitting valid proof, such as an admission letter or marriage invitation. The remaining amount stays in the account and continues to earn interest until the 21-year maturity mark, ensuring long-term financial security.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is backed by the Indian government, making it one of the safest savings options available. It offers income tax deductions under Section 80C, and the earned interest and maturity amount are also tax-free. You can open this account in your daughter's name at any post office or authorized bank before she turns 10.

Considering its high interest rate, tax benefits, and guaranteed returns, SSY is an excellent tool for securing your daughter's future without financial strain. Whether you start with Rs 250 or Rs 5,000 per month, consistency and patience will turn your small savings into a meaningful sum when she needs it most.