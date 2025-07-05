New OSCE PA President Condemns Attack On Kyiv, Urges Russia To End War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in a statement posted on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

"Russia launched a massive drone-missile attack on Kyiv last night. With widespread damage in multiple districts, at least one person killed & 26 injured, it is one of the worst assaults since the full-scale invasion. As OSCE PA President, I call on Putin to end this aggression," he wrote.

He also emphasized the importance of European support for Ukraine, stating, "We need more than ever a European Ukraine."

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, Yuriy Vitrenko, congratulated the Spanish MP on his election and thanked him for his principled stance on Russia's war and his defense of OSCE values.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also expressed appreciation for Pons' first official statement in his new role, which, he noted, "clearly condemns the massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv."

Pere Joan Pons Sampietro was elected President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for a two-year term during its annual session in Porto.