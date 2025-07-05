403
Trump issues threat to New York mayoral frontrunner with detention
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic frontrunner in New York City's mayoral race, with arrest after Mamdani vowed to block federal immigration enforcement in the city.
Mamdani, originally from Uganda, declared during his victory speech following Tuesday’s Democratic primary that he would prevent ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents from deporting undocumented residents. “We will stop masked ICE agents from deporting our neighbors,” he told supporters.
In response, Trump told reporters during a visit to a migrant detention facility in Florida that Mamdani’s actions would lead to his arrest. “If he tries that, we will have to arrest him,” Trump said, adding, “We do not need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I’ll be watching him very closely.”
Trump went further, suggesting Mamdani’s citizenship status should be investigated. “A lot of people are saying he’s here illegally. We’re going to look into everything,” he said.
Later, speaking from the White House, Trump intensified his criticism, calling Mamdani a “total nut job” and warning that New York City could lose federal funding if he refuses to cooperate with immigration authorities.
Mamdani responded on social media, accusing Trump of using intimidation tactics. He said the president’s threats were not based on any illegal actions but on his refusal to let ICE “terrorize” New Yorkers. “This is not just an attack on me but a message to every New Yorker: if you speak out, they’ll try to silence you,” Mamdani wrote.
The 33-year-old, who has lived in the U.S. since he was seven and became a naturalized citizen in 2018, identifies as a democratic socialist and denies any association with communism.
