Germany plans to start voluntary six-month military service program
(MENAFN) Germany is preparing to launch a voluntary six-month military service program aimed at significantly increasing the number of reservists, according to sources cited by Reuters.
The initiative is part of Berlin’s broader effort to strengthen its military capabilities following the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine in early 2022. German officials have cited what they call a growing threat from Russia, a claim that Moscow has repeatedly rejected as unfounded, accusing Western leaders of exaggerating risks to justify higher defense spending.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz has previously pledged to transform the Bundeswehr into the most powerful military force in Europe. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has also proposed a substantial boost to the defense budget, potentially reaching €90 billion (around $102 billion) by 2028.
Under the planned service, volunteers would undergo basic training and carry out tasks such as guard duty, with opportunities to receive qualifications like tank or truck driving licenses. The goal is to increase Germany’s pool of reservists from 100,000 to 200,000. Officials also hope that some participants will opt for long-term military careers.
If the voluntary service fails to meet recruitment targets, the government may consider reintroducing conscription, which was suspended in 2011.
According to the report, Pistorius aims to push the legislation through by the end of August, with the first wave of volunteers expected to begin training in May 2026.
