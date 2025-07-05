403
Rubio declares termination to USAID programs
(MENAFN) The U.S. government has officially closed its foreign aid agency, USAID, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced, criticizing the organization for inefficiency and failing to fulfill its core mission.
Rubio stated on Tuesday that despite over $715 billion in inflation-adjusted spending over the years, USAID had fallen short in promoting U.S. interests. Instead, he accused the agency of supporting “anti-American ideals” such as diversity initiatives, censorship, regime change efforts, and fostering an expansive NGO network.
“As of July 1st, USAID will no longer carry out foreign aid programs,” Rubio declared, adding that the State Department has taken over the agency’s responsibilities.
This move follows President Donald Trump’s decision to dismantle USAID shortly after his return to office in January, labeling it as run by “radical lunatics” and rife with corruption. The dismantling effort, part of a larger federal efficiency campaign, saw thousands of USAID workers laid off or furloughed and billions in aid contracts frozen or canceled. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) spearheaded these cuts.
The shutdown has raised alarm among health experts and development organizations, as USAID was a major funder of global health initiatives. A recent study in The Lancet warns that the funding reductions could lead to more than 14 million preventable deaths by 2030 from diseases like HIV/AIDS and malaria. Between 2001 and 2021, USAID-supported programs are credited with saving over 91 million lives in developing countries.
