Russian FM extends Independence Day greetings to US
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has extended Independence Day greetings to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the American public, marking the July 4 holiday with a message focused on diplomacy and the potential for improved bilateral ties.
In a statement released by Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Lavrov conveyed support for American national unity and the ideals of the American Dream. He also expressed cautious optimism about the future of U.S.-Russia relations.
"I expect that together we can put the relations between our nations on a creative vector, make them stable and predictable based on mutual respect for national interests determined by history, geography, and ‘realities on the ground,’” he stated.
The message came one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone. During the call, Putin offered his congratulations and wished Trump success in pushing forward key reforms. Presidential aide Yury Ushakov noted that Putin also referenced Russia’s historical support for the American fight for independence from Britain.
Moscow has signaled a more positive stance toward Trump’s administration compared to that of former President Joe Biden. The Biden White House had adopted a firm stance against Russia, emphasizing strategic containment and pledging open-ended military aid to Ukraine. Biden repeatedly framed the conflict as a test of Western resolve, vowing support “for as long as it takes.”
Trump has criticized that approach, calling it wasteful and counterproductive. Since returning to office, he has resumed high-level dialogue with Russian officials and expressed his intent to mediate an end to the Ukraine war. His administration has also floated the idea of increased economic cooperation with Moscow in the future.
Despite the thaw in diplomatic tone, the Kremlin has not withheld criticism of recent U.S. actions. Russian officials strongly condemned Trump’s decision last month to authorize military strikes on Iran, describing the operation — which was carried out in support of Israel’s campaign against Iran’s nuclear program — as unlawful and destabilizing to global security.
