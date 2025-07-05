Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Reveals UFC Fight at White House

2025-07-05 06:36:02
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revealed Thursday that a UFC fight will be held at the White House as part of the upcoming celebrations for America's 250th anniversary.

Speaking at an event ahead of July 4, Trump announced: "Every one of our national park battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250."

The President further excited attendees, stating, "We’re going to have a UFC fight—think of this—on the grounds of the White House," during the America 250 event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump's announcement, emphasizing that the president is "dead serious" about the plan.

A UFC representative also confirmed the discussions, telling media, "We are in discussions with the White House about hosting a UFC event on site," though they declined to share further details at this time.

