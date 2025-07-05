Trump Calls Phone Conversation With Zelensky 'Good' And Strategic'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Trump stated this while speaking aboard Air Force One on Friday, according to Ukrinform:

"We had a good call. We talked about different things. And we had a very good call. I think it was a very, very strategic call," he said.

Trump added that the United States would continue to support Ukraine.

"We've been helping them, and we'll continue to help. It's a pretty tough situation. We'll see what happens," he said.

When asked whether the United States would agree to supply more Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, as requested by Zelensky, Trump replied: "They need them for defense. [...] They're going to need something, because they're being hit pretty hard."

He also praised the overall performance of the Patriot systems.

In addition, Trump reiterated his dissatisfaction with a recent phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday:

"It just seems like he [Putin] wants to go all the way and just keep killing people. It's not good. I wasn't happy with it," he said.

Zelensky called his recent conversation with Trump "important and productive," noting that key topics included the frontline situation, Russian airstrikes, the supply of air defense systems, and a potential future peace agreement.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine