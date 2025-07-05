403
South Korea Faces Another Luxury Brand Cyber Attack
(MENAFN) South Korea confronted another devastating cybersecurity breach Friday as luxury retailer Louis Vuitton joined an alarming wave of high-profile data compromises, while authorities simultaneously slapped penalties on a major telecom giant for separate security failures, media reported.
Louis Vuitton emerged as the latest victim after unauthorized third-party infiltrators temporarily penetrated its systems on June 8, exposing sensitive customer information in yet another luxury brand attack.
The fashion house acknowledged the digital intrusion Wednesday, confirming the cybersecurity breach had compromised customer data including names, contact details, and additional personal information provided by clients. The company stressed that critical financial data such as passwords and credit card numbers remained secure.
This incident continues a devastating pattern targeting premium brands. Dior issued public apologies in May after discovering a breach dating back to January, while Tiffany & Co. reported its own data leak in April.
The luxury sector attacks follow South Korea's most catastrophic cyber incident in April, when SK Telecom—the nation's dominant telecommunications provider—disclosed the breach of personal data belonging to over 20 million users, marking one of the country's largest cyberattacks in history.
Friday brought additional consequences for the telecom giant as the South Korean government announced punitive measures against SK Telecom for failing to adequately protect user data and neglecting to report malware infections to relevant authorities within required timeframes.
The Ministry of Science and ICT confirmed plans to impose fines reaching 30 million won (US$21,600) while referring the company for expanded investigation over alleged violations of data preservation orders, according to media.
The escalating cyber crisis exposes critical vulnerabilities across South Korea's digital infrastructure, spanning luxury retail and essential telecommunications services.
