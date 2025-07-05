403
Support for S. Korea President rises in seconed month in office
(MENAFN) Support for South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung has surged to 65% as he enters his second month in office, following his victory in the June 3 snap presidential election.
A recent Gallup Korea poll conducted from July 1 to 3 among 1,001 respondents found that 65% of those surveyed approved of the job the 61-year-old president is doing.
Lee assumed office after the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed following a failed attempt to declare martial law on December 3.
The same survey revealed that 23% of respondents were dissatisfied with Lee’s performance so far.
Lee’s Democratic Party has also seen a boost in public support, reaching 46%, while the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) dropped to 22%.
The poll was released shortly after Lee held his first comprehensive press conference, where he outlined key priorities including renewed efforts for inter-Korean engagement, economic support for citizens, and a focus on what he described as “pragmatic” diplomacy.
Among his early policy moves, Lee has initiated a plan to cancel debts for small businesses and begun discussions with the United States over tariffs affecting South Korea’s domestic economy.
