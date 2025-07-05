Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 1.5 Crore In Srinagar Under UAPA
According to a statement, the property, located in Mir Masjid Mohalla, Shallabagh Khanyar, is recorded in the name of Mohammad Yousuf Shah S/o Hafiz Waliuallah Shah.
“It is currently in the possession of Masood Hussain Shah S/o Mohammad Yousuf Shah. The attachment has been carried out under the relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with FIR No. 48/2024 under Sections 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 7/27 of the Indian Arms Act, and Sections 16, 18, 19, 20, and 39 of the UAP Act, registered at Police Station Khanyar,” reads the statement.
It reads investigations have established that the property was acquired through illegal proceeds linked to terrorist activities.“Acting under Section 25 of the UAP Act, the immovable property has been formally seized and attached following due legal procedure”.
It added through this attachment notice, the owner is prohibited from selling, leasing, or transferring the said property in any manner.Read Also Srinagar Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 50 Lakhs Under NDPS Act Police Attaches Drug Dealer's Property Worth Rs 1 Crore In Srinagar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment