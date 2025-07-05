Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 1.5 Crore In Srinagar Under UAPA

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar Police has attached a residential property, comprising 8 marlas and 202 sqft of land along with the building structure, worth Rs 1.5 crore under unlawful activities act.

According to a statement, the property, located in Mir Masjid Mohalla, Shallabagh Khanyar, is recorded in the name of Mohammad Yousuf Shah S/o Hafiz Waliuallah Shah.

“It is currently in the possession of Masood Hussain Shah S/o Mohammad Yousuf Shah. The attachment has been carried out under the relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with FIR No. 48/2024 under Sections 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 7/27 of the Indian Arms Act, and Sections 16, 18, 19, 20, and 39 of the UAP Act, registered at Police Station Khanyar,” reads the statement.

It reads investigations have established that the property was acquired through illegal proceeds linked to terrorist activities.“Acting under Section 25 of the UAP Act, the immovable property has been formally seized and attached following due legal procedure”.

It added through this attachment notice, the owner is prohibited from selling, leasing, or transferring the said property in any manner.

