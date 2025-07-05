403
Japan's PM Hits Back at Trump’s Rice Allegations
(MENAFN) Japan’s Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that Japan refuses to import American rice, confirming that Tokyo has been purchasing rice from California. Ishiba urged Washington to recognize this fact, stressing that Japan's dedication to buying US rice remains unwavering.
During an event in Fukushima, Shigeru Ishiba stated that Japan has been “importing rice from California” and emphasized, “It’s crucial that this point is fully understood.”
His remarks come amid mounting trade tensions between the two nations, with Trump accusing Japan of unfair practices and threatening additional tariffs.
Trump took to social media earlier, claiming, "They won’t take our RICE, and yet they have a massive rice shortage."
However, Ishiba stood firm, asserting that Japan will not compromise its agricultural industry in the face of US pressure. "As an independent nation, we cannot allow rice cultivation to decline due to increased imports," he remarked, reinforcing Japan's position in ongoing trade discussions.
Currently grappling with a rice shortage, Japan's trade negotiations with the US have become increasingly complex. The US has already imposed a 25% tariff on Japanese automobile exports, further straining bilateral relations. Despite the heated tensions, Ishiba noted that Japan is in no rush to strike a deal, particularly after failing to reach an agreement during the mid-June summit with Trump.
The exchange highlights the growing trade friction between the two economic powers, with both sides bracing for what could become a prolonged standoff.
