French criminals use ‘UberKills’ service to order hits
French organized crime groups are reportedly using a Telegram-based assassination service known as "UberKills" to arrange contract killings, according to Le Monde. The service operates through encrypted messaging, where clients send target information to a coordinator, who then equips the hired killer with instructions and weapons.
A recent killing linked to this network involved 19-year-old Abdel-Hakim B., who was shot in the head three times in eastern France this April. The attack was filmed and shared on Snapchat before emergency responders arrived. Le Monde reported that both the victim and his suspected killer, 18-year-old Mohamed G., were recruited through Telegram to participate in local drug trafficking operations.
Abdel-Hakim, a computer science student with no criminal history, had reportedly responded to an online job ad just one day before his murder. The post offered €220 per day to oversee a drug distribution point.
Police identified Mohamed G. through surveillance footage and digital evidence. He had traveled from Paris to Lyon by high-speed train and arrived at the scene by taxi. Authorities later arrested him at his family’s home, where they also recovered the clothes he wore during the shooting. A woman accused of assisting with his travel and logistics was also detained. While she claims she was unaware of the hit, investigators say she was paid €700, with the total fee for the killing amounting to €2,500.
A senior police official in Lyon noted a sharp rise in the use of apps and online platforms in criminal activities over the past few years, describing it as the “Uberization of crime.”
Meanwhile, Telegram founder Pavel Durov—currently under legal scrutiny in France—has accused Le Monde of orchestrating a smear campaign against the messaging app. Since his arrest at a Paris airport in August 2024, Le Monde has published around 40 critical articles about Telegram, according to Durov.
He was detained on suspicion of complicity in various crimes committed via Telegram, including extremism and child exploitation, though he was later released on bail. Durov maintains the allegations are baseless and criticized the newspaper for not seeking or ignoring comments from Telegram. The platform stated that it complies with EU regulations and rejected claims that it or its founder should be held responsible for user behavior.
Meanwhile, Telegram founder Pavel Durov—currently under legal scrutiny in France—has accused Le Monde of orchestrating a smear campaign against the messaging app. Since his arrest at a Paris airport in August 2024, Le Monde has published around 40 critical articles about Telegram, according to Durov.
He was detained on suspicion of complicity in various crimes committed via Telegram, including extremism and child exploitation, though he was later released on bail. Durov maintains the allegations are baseless and criticized the newspaper for not seeking or ignoring comments from Telegram. The platform stated that it complies with EU regulations and rejected claims that it or its founder should be held responsible for user behavior.
