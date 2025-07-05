Darshan, Kaali Venkat-Starrer 'House Mates' To Hit Screens On August 1

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 5 (IANS) Director Rajavel's upcoming fantasy horror entertainer 'House Mates', featuring actors Darshan and Kaali Venkat in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on August 1 this year, its makers have now announced.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan's production house, which is presenting director Rajavel's entertaining horror comedy, took to X to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Things are about to get wild under one roof! Thrills, laughs, and chaos await as our #HouseMates hits theatres on August 1.#HouseMatesFromAug1"

The film, which is being produced by S Vijayaprakash, has been directed by Rajavel. Apart from Darshan, the film will also feature actor Kaali Venkat in a prominent role.

A source from the unit of the film had told IANS earlier that the film was based on a fantasy idea that had been presented as a horror-comedy.

They had informed IANS then that shooting for the film had been completed and that post production work was on in full swing. In fact, even that was on the verge of completion.“To be precise, the first copy is ready. There is just some fine-tuning left,” the source had then told IANS.

The source had disclosed that the film would be a proper family entertainer and that it would have an emotional idea as one its strengths.“We all miss someone whom we consider dear at some point in our lives. What if you got an opportunity to meet that person at a time you cherish the most? There is something on those lines in this film,“ the source had told IANS.

The film, apart from Darshan and Kaali Venkat, will also feature a host of actors including Arsha Baiju, Vinodhini, Dheena, Suresh and Abdool Lee among others.

Cinematography for the film is by M S Sathish, while music for the film has been scored by Rajesh Murugesan. The film has editing by Nishar Sharief and art direction by N K Rahul. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Kasi and costumes are by Nandhini Nedumaran. Well known director S P Shakthivel is the creative producer of the film.

The source however clarifies that this film is not about time travel and promises the film will be a full-fledged entertainer.

-IANS

Mkr/