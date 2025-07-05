China To Purchase About 700,000 T Of Barley From Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Electronic Grain Exchange , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In recent days, China has contracted about 500,000-700,000 tonnes of feed barley from Ukraine at a price of USD 240 per tonne CIF. With freight charges being excluded, it is about USD 200-205 per tonne FOB Black Sea ports, or USD 190-195 per tonne CPT port.

“As the forecast of Ukraine's barley harvest was downgraded to 4.5-5 million tonnes, and the export potential is just 2 million tonnes (compared to 2.32 million tonnes in the marketing year 2024/2025 and 2.477 million tonnes in the marketing year 2023/2024), such a large volume of purchases (about 25% of the export potential), also certified for China, will greatly increase the export demand and competition between exporters,” the report states.

Traders who began to try and lower procurement prices were somewhat reassured with the data on better barley yields in central and western Ukraine, as well as in the southeast.

At the same time, farmers do not hurry to sell the first batches of harvested barley, awaiting the results of threshing and an assessment of the total harvest.

A reminder that, as of July 4, 2025, a total of 865.7 thousand tonnes of the new-harvest grain and leguminous crops were gathered from 331.9 thousand hectares across Ukraine.