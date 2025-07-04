'Death In Minutes': Don't Leave Children In Car, Check Tyres RTA's Tips For Safe Summer Drive

As the country has now entered the peak of summer heat, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reminded motorists on Friday to conduct routine vehicle checks and servicing to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of all road users.

RTA also launched – in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police – its annual campaign, 'Summer Without Accidents'.

Recommended For You

Ahmed Al Khzaimy, director of traffic at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, said:“(We) urge all motorists to conduct regular and routine maintenance checks, including a quick inspection before setting off. This should involve a visual check of tyre pressure, engine oil and coolant levels, and ensuring there are no oil or water leaks beneath the vehicle.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Such quick checks help prevent unexpected breakdowns, which can increase the risk of traffic accidents and, in turn, affect road safety levels across the Emirate,” he underscored.

Authorities particularly reminded motorists to check their tyres as these are the only part of the vehicle that come in direct contact with the road surface. With summer heat reaching up to 50, old and worn-out tyres can burst, leading to horrific road accidents.

Abu Dhabi authorities on Friday shared a video of a truck and cars which skidded across roads, lost complete control and crashed into road barriers due to their tyres' damage. These vehicles either overturned or suffered bodily damage due to the collision, and also caused a hazard to other road users.

5-year old tyres banned

As per RTA regulations, tyres that are more than five years past their date of manufacturing are not allowed on UAE roads.

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, earlier told Khaleej Times:“The number of vehicles parked on the hard shoulder with tyre defects increases in summer. Tyre debris, mainly from decomposing commercial vehicle tyres, can be seen more during the hot summer months.”

“The solution is to continuously educate motorists about the importance of tyre safety and maintenance ,” he noted.“Tyres must be procured, fitted and maintained properly, especially during summer".

Meanwhile, as part of the 'Summer Without Accidents' campaign, RTA also highlighted the grave danger of leaving children unattended inside vehicles, warning that this behaviour can result in suffocation and death within minutes.

“Even if the air conditioning is on, it does not provide sufficient protection in a sealed environment,” Al Khzaimy pointed out as he strongly urged parents“not to leave their children in the car, not even for a short period”.

Here are the tips for safe driving this summer from RTA:



Ensure that your vehicle's air conditioning system is functioning properly and effectively cooling the interior during the hot summer days.

Check that engine oil and radiator coolant levels are in good condition, especially in summer when engine temperatures can rise to extreme levels.

Make sure tyre pressure is correct and that tyres are in good condition to avoid blowouts while driving in high temperatures.

Keep the brake system clean and well-maintained. Replace any worn brake components as needed to ensure optimal braking performance.

Regularly keeping the vehicle tidy and clean helps with early fault detection and contributes to the vehicle's longevity. Always ensure the windscreen, rear and side windows, and headlights are clean for clear visibility. Avoid parking under direct sunlight for long periods. Whenever possible, park in shaded areas to protect the vehicle from extreme heat.