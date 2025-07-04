Qatar Affirms Keenness To Enhance Cooperation With Office Of High Commissioner For Human Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The State of Qatar has affirmed keenness to enhance its cooperation with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and support it in fulfilling its mandate with regard to providing technical assistance and capacity building.

This came in the State of Qatar's statement delivered by Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva Abdulaziz Al Mansouri, during his participation in the annual panel discussion on technical cooperation and capacity building during the 59th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, entitled "Technical assistance and capacity building - item 10."

Al Mansouri highlighted the State of Qatar's keenness to contribute to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to implement several programs, including the work of the United Nations Training and Documentation Centre in Doha.

He emphasized the importance of giving equal attention to all human rights, political, civil, economic, social, cultural, and the right to development, and treating them equally, within the framework of objective dialogue and positive, constructive cooperation.

He highlighted the importance of basing technical support and capacity building on countries' priorities and needs, taking into account their national and regional specificities.

He considered the opening of the United Nations House in Doha, which houses a number of UN offices and agencies, an important step in strengthening multilateral international cooperation through the implementation of programs focused on technical cooperation and capacity building in various fields.

Abdulaziz Al Mansouri highlighted the importance of technical cooperation and capacity building in assisting countries and relevant national mechanisms, particularly national human rights institutions, to support their efforts and enhance their capabilities to carry out their mandates in promoting and protecting human rights.