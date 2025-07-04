Azizi Developments Signs Mou With DLD And DET To Support First-Time Home Buyer Program

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The initiative eases UAE resident property ownership through exclusive pricing and simplified direct sales processes

Dubai, UAE,July 2025: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). This strategic collaboration supports the emirate's new First-Time Home Buyer Program – an initiative aimed at facilitating more accessible property ownership and expanding access to real estate investment across Dubai. The initiative aligns with the UAE's Year of Community, reinforcing shared responsibility and social cohesion.

As part of this agreement, Azizi Developments will provide exclusive offers to first-time buyers through a dedicated platform managed by DLD and DET. Azizi Developments will channel direct sales to interested buyers at favorable prices, made possible by reallocating brokerage commission margins – further enhancing affordability and value.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder & Chairman of Azizi Developments, said:“We are pleased to partner with Dubai's leading government entities on this forward-thinking initiative that aligns with our mission to empower new buyers and contribute to Dubai's sustainable economic and urban development. By improving accessibility and introducing tailored pricing structures, we are helping to transform more residents into homeowners while supporting the growth of the real estate sector.”

The programme aligns with the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which seeks to double the real estate sector's GDP contribution to AED 73 billion and increase homeownership rates to 33%. By providing structured support to first-time buyers, the program reinforces investor confidence and economic resilience. Converting renters into homeowners boosts economic stability by encouraging long-term financial planning and asset-building.

The official launch event for the First-Time Home Buyer Program took place on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, at the Dubai Land Department. The program is supported by a joint promotional campaign to drive awareness and engagement.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.