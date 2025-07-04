President Of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Concludes His Visit To Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On July 4, Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, concluded his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of the President.

President Emomali Rahmon was seen off by Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, and Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.